Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi government over agricultural reform bills

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned on Thursday over the Modi government's controversial farm sector reforms bills that allow farmers to sell their produce beyond APMC limits and paves way for contract farming.

Badal’s Akali Dal was uncomfortable with the farm sector initiatives rolled out by the government during the lockdown and had made her opposition known to the Prime Minister on several occasions.

“Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest the farm bills,” Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha while participating in the discussion on the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

“I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

The Akali Dal had been facing heat over the two bills and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which together have been touted by the Modi government as the panacea for farmers’ woes and the key to doubling their income. The farm sector ordinances were promulgated on June 5 and are now being replaced by Acts of Parliament.

Congress members Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gurjit Singh Aujla made impassioned speeches in the Lok Sabha terming the two bills as “Black Law” and a conspiracy by the Modi government to undo the benefits of the Green Revolution.

Besides the Congress, the Bills were opposed by NCP, Samajwadi Party, TRS, BJD, Trinamool, AIMIM even as farmers had hit the streets in Punjab and Haryana against the legislation.

The Bills were supported by YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JD (U), and AIADMK besides the BJP.