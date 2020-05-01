Haryana CM approves fresh guidelines to resume economic activities in state

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday approved new guidelines giving conditional relaxations to industry to spur economic activities in the state with immediate effect amid the lockdown.

“As per the revised state guidelines, activities shall be allowed after obtaining a self-declaration from the industrial units, commercial establishments and construction projects, online. However, these units will need to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as provided by the Union Home Affairs Ministry,” a statement issued by the state government here said.

These guidelines would be applicable only to units not falling in a containment zone.

In 14 districts of Haryana -- Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar, immediate approvals would be accorded after the application is submitted on the state government portal as per the norms.

For industries, industrial establishments, and commercial and private establishments other than IT and ITeS units, if the workforce requirement is up to 20 people, 100 per cent of the requirement would be allowed whereas, in case there is the requirement of more than 20 people, 50 per cent of the workforce or 20 people, whichever is higher, would be allowed.

“For IT and ITes units, in case of workforce requirement of up to 20 people, 50 per cent of the requirement would be allowed whereas, in case of requirement of more than 20 people, 33 per cent of the workforce or 10 people, whichever is higher, would be allowed,” the statement said.

For construction projects, in every case of in-situ construction projects where the employer can retain the workforce at the site, operations would be allowed with 100 per cent of the total workforce.

However, in case of non-in-situ projects, operations would be allowed with only 50 per cent of the total workforce.

In case the number of COVID-19 active cases in any of these 14 districts reaches 15, all industrial units, commercial establishments and construction projects, would have to shut down their operations.

In the remaining eight districts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Panipat, Nuh, Palwal, Jhajjar and Panchkula, which have maximum number of active cases, permissions would be granted on the basis of development block/town or zone.

If the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the last 28 days in any block/ town or zone reaches 10, then, no industrial unit except essential goods and services would be allowed to operate.

Industries, commercial establishments and construction projects employing less than 10 workers in any of the 22 districts of Haryana need not apply to the state government and may resume operations subject to the social distancing norms and other requirements as per the Union Home Ministry guidelines.

Also, in all 22 districts, industrial units, commercial establishments and construction projects having in-situ labour would be allowed to operate, with all the workers present in their premises.

In all districts in respect of every unit that does not begin functioning within 7 days of approval, the approval would be liable to be cancelled without notice.

The district administration would continuously assess the on-ground situation and if new COVID-19 cases arise in the district, the respective deputy commissioners shall review the guidelines.

In any district, 100 per cent export-oriented units and those units with 100 per cent in-situ labour would be given preference in issuance of passes and other necessary facilitation required to commence operations.

In case the industrial unit or commercial establishment makes arrangement for the labour force to stay in a building near the factory premises or project site, such cases would be treated similar to in-situ labour projects.

The statement said that as MHA guidelines lay emphasis on expediting the resumption of industrial operations in rural areas, all officials concerned including the district administration have been encouraged to give preference to units in rural areas.