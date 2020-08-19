Haryana police arrest sharpshooter, thwarting plot to kill Salman Khan: Report

The arrest of notorious gangster Rahul alias Sanga alias Baba alias Sunni, a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has led the Faridabad police to uncover the gang's plot to murder Salman Khan, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The gangster was arrested on August 15 on the charges of murdering Praveen, a Faridabad resident who ran a ration depot.

The report said that the sharpshooter had already conducted a recee in Mumbai earlier this year.

"During questioning, it has emerged that Rahul had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan. He went to the actor’s house in Bandra for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days,” DCP Rajesh Duggal told the publication.

The DCP further added that the accused had conducted the recee at the behest of Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra, another member of the gang. However, the gang was unable to take the plan to the next stage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Salman Khan received death threats from the same gang twice in the past two years. Last year, in September, during his Blackbuck case hearing, a gangster named 'Garry Shooter' from Lawrence Bishnoi gang had issued a threat to Khan via a Facebook post.