Have Bourbon biscuits gotten smaller? Food author, politician relieve childhood

Various studies say that food or taste memories make us use all our five senses, and make us nostalgic. Food cherished during childhood is one of the most recalled memories no matter the age.

For many Indians, snacks from local shops to chips and biscuits from popular brands take us down the memory lane. From texture, to taste, to smell and every minute detail, food can bring back memories.

Vir Sanghvi triggered a discussion on the famous Bourbon biscuits by Britannia Industries, a cream filled chocolate biscuit, which still remains to be a favourite among many Indians. Vir Sanghvi took to twitter, asking if the size of the popular biscuit had been reduced.

The food author tagged Britannia and wrote, “Is it just my imagination (or greed) but didn’t Bourbon biscuits used to be longer?"

Britannia replied soon, tweeting, “No change in size, Vir. We know expectations are big, though". Vir then went on to ask, “No change since when?" to which Britannia replied, “Not in the last 6 years at least, Vir. And we hope you have been having us more often than that."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also joined in, tweeting, “I agree Vir! But what has upset me so much is that my childhood favourite Orange Cream is no longer available- the repackaged Treat is not even close, please @BritanniaIndLtd bring them back".

The witty banter received several responses from Twitter users. Some agreed with Vir Sanghvi's opinion that Bourbon biscuit had reduced in size, while some agreed with Mahua that the orange cream filled biscuits should be reintroduced.

I second and third and fourth the motion. Please bring back orange cream biscuit @BritanniaIndLtd



