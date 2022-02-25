Hijab Row Live: Karnataka HC likely to deliver order today

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the counsels in the Hijab case to wind up their arguments by Friday as it indicated that it will shortly deliver the order. The Chief Justice of the High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, who is part of the three-judge bench, told the counsels that the arguments should be finished by Friday. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rahul Gandhi asks party leaders to avoid talking on hijab row
Congress leaderRahulGandhi on Thursday advised the party’s state leaders to avoid wading into the hijab controversy till the court gives its final verdict.
Hijab row: State’s power to interfere with ERP is restricted, says Karnataka HC
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on Thursday argued that an essential religious practice (ERP) is a restriction on the state’s right under Article 25 (2) of the Constitution.
