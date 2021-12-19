Hindus believe every person's DNA is unique: Rahul Gandhi

Hindus believe every person's DNA is unique: Rahul

  Dec 19 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat over his DNA comments.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Hindutvawadis believe that all Indians have the same DNA, but Hindus believe that every person's DNA is unique."

Mohan Bhagwat had said that DNA of Indians was the same for the last forty thousand years.

Rahul Gandhi has been trying to differentiate between Hindus and Hindutvawadi alleging that the BJP is using religion for political gains.

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi had commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and says, "A Hindutvawadi bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started this debate at the party's Jaipur rally on December 12 and labelled the BJP "power hungry", while seeking to draw a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva. He said he would not be deterred by attacks on him during the rally organised to protest against price rise and inflation. Gandhi fiercely attacked the Central government's policies and said that he is a Hindu but not Hindutvawadi.

Elaborating the difference between the two, he had said in Jaipur: "Two words cannot mean the same thing. Every word has a different meaning. In our country's politics today, the meaning of Hindu and Hindutva are the same. These are not the same thing, they are two different words and they mean completely different things. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutvawadi. Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Nathuram Godse was a Hindutvawadi."

