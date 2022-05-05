Hindus suffered more because of MNS stand on loudspeakers: Maharashtra Congress

The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday claimed that Hindus have suffered more due to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's objection over the use of loudspeakers on mosques. Congress' state general secretary and spokesman Sachin Sawant in a tweet also claimed that the "politically selfish stand of the MNS, their insanity and BJP's support are harmful to progressive Maharashtra".

The reason why BJP-ruled states have not banned loudspeakers is quite clear, said Sawant, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra. MNS chief Raj Thackeray had earlier given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

Sawant on Thursday in a Twitter post said, "The morning azaan has been stopped by Muslims. But, Kakad aarti (performed at dawn in temples) has also stopped. Churches, gurdwaras and Buddhist temples won't be able to use loudspeakers. Loudspeakers will not be allowed in public celebrations as well."

In a meeting held by police, representatives of all religions have opposed the stand of the MNS. In Trimbakeshwar and Shirdi, the 'Kakad aarti' has been stopped. "Whose sin is this?'' the Congress leader asked in a tweet. He further said there are 2,404 temples and 1,144 mosques in Mumbai. Till Wednesday, only 20 of these temples and 922 mosques had permissions, while the applications of five temples and 15 mosques are pending.

"If we listen to the MNS, along with masjids, 2,400 temples will also not be able to use loudspeakers. Hindus have suffered more because of the MNS stand on loudspeakers," Sawant claimed. He also said the MNS has a "complete lack of understanding" of the issue. The city police permit use of loudspeakers under section 38 (1) of the Bombay Police Act. There is no rule on how often and when to use loudspeakers, the Congress leader said.

Sawant further said the Supreme Court has banned the use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am and restricted the decibel limits. There are no other restrictions, and violation of noise limits or use (of loudspeakers) by anyone from 10 pm to 6 am can be reported. No permission (for use of loudspeakers) is given in silent zones, he added.