'Humiliated' Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns; says 'future options open'

Ending suspense over the Punjab Congress leadership issue, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned, saying he felt "humiliated" and suggesting that "future course" of politics is open for him.

Singh, who met the Governor at Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation along with that of his council of ministers, did not choose to hide his anguish, saying the party now free to choose anyone to be Chief Minister and insisted that he had conveyed his decision to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the morning itself.

Opposition AAP hit out at the Congress over this "fight over the chair".

"Congress is a sinking Titanic. It has already hit the iceberg. People have understood this. The biggest casualty has been governance in this ongoing game of thrones in Punjab," AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.

Emerging out of Raj Bhavan, Singh said he felt humiliated over such repeated developments. He, however, said he is still with Congress and will decide on the future course of action in consultation with his colleagues as he flagged his more than 50 years experience in politics.

"Future politics is always an option," he said, creating a buzz on whether he was exploring other options.

Indications of a likely change in Congress state unit have emerged hours before the all important meeting of Congress legislature party in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, after 50 legislators wrote to the party high command seeking the Chief Minister's replacement.

While Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu received the party's central observer Ajay Maken at Chandigarh airport, there is a buzz that the party could go in for an interim Chief Minister for the time being.

Ahead of the major shake up, the names of some leaders close to Amarinder Singh as his replacement were doing the rounds, but it remains to be seen whether the party would like to create another power centre in the already faction-ridden Punjab Congress unit just six months away from elections.

There is no fight (koi ghamasan nahin hai). There is going to be a meeting of Congress legislature party," AICC general secretary and party's central observer for Punjab Maken said, parrying questions about a change of guard in Punjab.

The letter by 50 legislators to Sonia Gandhi seeking a change of guard was not the first development in this regard. Earlier, more than two dozen Congress legislators last month had raised the banner of revolt, and four ministers from Punjab government had met AICC in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat, seeking the CM's replacement.

Rawat earlier this month said he can't say that all is well in Punjab Congress.

"I won't say all is well, but we are heading towards that. There are some issues, but we are towards their resolution. We are a political organisation. Issues come up, but they are resolved," Rawat had said.

Perhaps the party's central leadership realised that with both factions led by PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh toughening their stand, a final decision keeping in long term interests of the party is needed now.

Singh, who is the tallest leader of Congress, is 79 and there is a view in the party that Congress needs to look cultivating future leadership in the party and cannot allow the party to go astray as happened in Himachal Pradesh and Assam, where the party could not grow a second leadership.

However, the CM's loyalists in Punjab, many of whom are senior leaders, are not ready to accept the leadership of Sidhu, who came to Congress from BJP more than four and half years back.

Sidhu, who had quit the Punjab cabinet as a minister in 2019, had never left an opportunity to take potshots on Captain, his governments' policies and his style of functioning. Sidhu was made Punjab PCC chief in the third week of July, ignoring the objections from the Chief Minister and his camp followers, indicating that the party top brass is looking for a reboot in the state unit.

Watch latest videos by DH here: