Hybrid security model of CISF, pvt agencies required in future: Amit Shah

Batting for a hybrid security model, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said private security agencies and central government's paramilitary force CISF could join hands for providing effective security to various private industrial and manufacturing sector units.

This was important, he said, as government security agencies like the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cannot alone render this task across the country and could gradually "handover" them to private security agencies.

Shah was speaking at the 53rd Raising Day celebrations of the CISF here.

He also asked the force to prepare a 25-year road map so that it could emerge as a "result-oriented" security agency by the time India enters the 100th year of its Independence.

The Home Minister also asked the CISF to consider taking the responsibility of training private security agencies.

Keeping in view the "increasing" drone threat to industrial units along sea ports and the land border, the minister asked the CISF to collaborate with agencies like the DRDO and Border Security Force to prepare an effective counter technology against this menace.

Speaking at the event, CISF Director General (DG) Sheel Vardhan Singh said the force can play a big and important role in training and certification of private security agencies in the country which were currently functioning in an unorganised manner.

He said the force was ready to play the role of a "specialist and integrated" security agency in the airport and seaport cargo, counter-drone, marine and rapid transport system domain.

The about 1.64 lakh personnel strong CISF guards 65 civil airports of the country at present apart from securing a number of vital infrastructure in the government and private domain. It functions under the control of the Union Home Ministry.

Check out latest videos from DH: