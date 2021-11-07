I visit temples as I'm Hindu, no one must have objections, says Arvind Kejriwal

No one should object my visit to temples: Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 07 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 19:34 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he visits temples because he is a Hindu and no one should have objections on it.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who arrived Panaji on a two-day visit, was replying to a query on whether he was indulging in "soft Hindutva" by visiting temples. “Do you go to the temple? I also go to the temple. There is nothing wrong in going to the temple. You feel peaceful when you visit it. What is their (those alleging soft Hindutva) objection? Why there should be any objection? I am going to a temple because I am a Hindu. My wife visits the Gaurishankar temple,” Kejriwal said.

Queried about Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement that the AAP was copying the coastal state's schemes like sponsoring pilgrimages, Kejriwal claimed the former was actually copying his party.

"I want to say Pramod Sawant is copying us. When I said we will give electricity free, he gave water free. When I said we will provide employment allowance, he announced about 10,000 jobs, and when I spoke about pilgrimages, he announced his scheme,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister, during his visit, met members of the Bhandari community, and also inducted labour unionist and mining stir leader Puti Gaonkar into the party. 

