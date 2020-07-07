IAF carries out night operations along India-China border

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out night operations along the India-China border last night, news agency ANI reported.

IAF's MiG-29 fighter aircraft, Apache attack helicopter and Chinook heavylift helicopter conducted night operations at a forward airbase near the India-China border.

The two coutries have been engaged in a tense standoff along the LAC. On Monday, both sides agreed to work on maintaining status quo and expediate the disengagement process.

"Night operations have an inherent element of surprise. IAF is fully trained and ready to undertake entire spectrum of ops in any environment with help of modern platforms and motivated personnel," said Group Captain A Rathi, senior fighter pilot at a Forward Air Base near the India-China border.

