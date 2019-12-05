IAF chief Bhadauria safe in Pearl Harbor base shooting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 05 2019, 09:56am ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2019, 09:56am ist

 In the wake of a shooting incident in Pearl Harbor shipyard, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently in the US military base there, is safe.

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to reports, a US sailor shot and wounded three people at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before taking his own life

