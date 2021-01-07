Iconic designer Satya Paul passes away at 79 in Coimbatore

Iconic designer Satya Paul passed away on Thursday at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. He was 79.

Paul was the founder of the eponymous fashion clothing brand.

"SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings," Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, said in a tweet.

His son, Puneet Nanda, wrote on Facebook, “He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the Master. We are sad a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing”.

