Iconic designer Satya Paul passes away in Coimbatore

Iconic designer Satya Paul passes away at 79 in Coimbatore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2021, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 13:09 ist
Satya Paul. Credit: Twitter/@SadhguruJV

Iconic designer Satya Paul passed away on Thursday at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. He was 79.

Paul was the founder of the eponymous fashion clothing brand. 

"SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings," Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, said in a tweet. 

His son, Puneet Nanda, wrote on Facebook, “He couldn’t have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the Master. We are sad a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing”. 

 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Karnataka elderly among worst victims of ill-treatment

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 