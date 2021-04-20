ICSE Class 10 exams cancelled amid rising Covid cases

ICSE Class 10 exams cancelled amid spiralling Covid-19 cases

However, the class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2021, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 08:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the board examinations for Class 10 amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in India.

However, the Class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred, the dates for which will be released later, the council said in a circular issued on Monday.

More to follow...

