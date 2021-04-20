ICSE Class 10 exams cancelled amid spiralling Covid-19 cases

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the board examinations for Class 10 amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in India.
However, the Class 12 ISC board exams remain deferred, the dates for which will be released later, the council said in a circular issued on Monday.
More to follow...
