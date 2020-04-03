IIMA extends support to activist Teltumbde who is likely to surrender in Bhima Koregaon case

Over 250 students, faculties and alumni of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) have signed statements in solidarity with activist and academician Anand Teltumbde who is expected to surrender himself by April 6 in accordance with the Supreme Court's order in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The group has requested the chief justice of India to consider the danger to Teltumbde's life in view of coronavirus outbreak. The letter says that Teltumbde, an IIMA alumnus, is a senior citizen with pre-existing health conditions that makes him prone to getting the infection if he is lodged in jail. Requesting the President of India to intervene in the matter, the letter says that "Incarceration at such a time will most definitely endanger his life."

The Supreme Court on March 16 had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Teltumbde and ordered him to surrender by April 6. The letter states, "We strongly urge the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the dangers posed by the pandemic COVID19 to the health and life of Teltumbde, a senior citizen."

The letter also mentions activist Gautam Navlakha to say that "Neither of them has anything remotely to do with organising or the subsequent events that occurred around the Bhima Koregaon episode." It says, "We stand in solidarity with them and with unequivocal support to Teltumbde and Navlakha and all the others who are falsely implicated in the Bhima-Koregaon case, and support the petitions that request his acquittal, and specifically appeal to President of India to intervene and have all charges dropped against the accused."

Navlakha, Teltumbde and many other activists have been booked by Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018. In January this year, investigation was handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA).