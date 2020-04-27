IIMA survey reveals 74% household losing income amid lockdown; anxiety looms over future

A rapid survey of 500 low-income group households by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) has found that 74 per cent of them not only have lost their regular income during the lockdown but also willl not be able "to make next month’s rent, phone bills, electricity bills, next installment of school fees". Many of them are surviving on credit taken from employers or neighbours to meet basic food related related expenses.
Some households in distress even responded, “I have only have Rs. 500-800 left for managing everything”, “I will lose everything”, “Due to lack of food and essential items, the stores have increased prices and the family doesn't have enough money to purchase,” “I have no job and have withdrawn all my money from the bank to feed my family of 6 people.”
According to the survey, only 56% of the households could collect ration post lockdown, while in some cases, they were informed that the ration shops were shut in some areas or they ran out of grains. More than 80% had not received any food related assistance from Anganwadi or schools.
The survey was conducted by a group of volunteers, including students and staff, at IIMA. These households are associated with various community initiatives of the institute including SMILE and student initiatives like Prayaas and RTERC which work for imparting education to children. In a release issued by the institute it is stated that finding has been prepared by professor Ankur Sarin along with team of researchers at IIMA and the finding "does not necessarily reflect the views of the institute."