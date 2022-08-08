IIT-JEE session 2 results declared

A month after the results for IIT-JEE (Mains) session 1 were declared, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results for session 2 of the Mains.

In all, 24 students scored 100, including one student from Karnataka, Boya Haren Karthik.

2,62,157 candidates out of 9,05,590 who appeared for the JEE (Main) have qualified for the JEE (Advanced) exam, which is conducted for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The cut-off for the general category is 88.4%, while that for Other Backward Classes is 67%. For SC, the cut-off is 43% and that for ST is 26.77, while the cut-off for the Economically Weaker Section is 63.11%.

All the cut-offs decreased from previous years, with the ST cut-off (from 44.3% in 2019 to 26.7% now) showing the highest decline. With 35,710, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of students qualifying for JEE (Advanced), followed by Maharashtra with 25,953 and Telangana with 25,796.