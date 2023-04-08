Won't allow 'land jihad': Dhami on 'illegal' mazars

'Illegal' mazars in Uttarakhand to be demolished, says CM Dhami

'We will demolish illegal mazars in Uttarakhand. This is a new Uttarakhand'

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2023, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 09:52 ist
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the authorities would demolish mazars that have come up on illegally-occupied land.

"We will demolish illegal mazars in Uttarakhand. This is a new Uttarakhand. No one should even think about encroaching on land here, let alone doing it," Dhami said in a tweet.

Later, speaking at an event in Nainital's Kaladhungi, Dhami said the authorities had identified over a thousand illegal structures erected in the name of mazars and others.

"We are not against anyone. But encroachments in the name of mazars or anything else will not be allowed. We will not let 'land jihad' prosper.

"We believe in the law. We will not allow anyone's appeasement," Dhami said.

Uttarakhand
Pushkar Singh Dhami
India News

