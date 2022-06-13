Illegal arms found in Prayagraj violence accused's home

Illegal weapons found in Prayagraj violence accused's home before it was razed: Report

A 12 bore illegal pistol, a 315 bore pistol, cartridges and documents that show objectionable comments against the honourable court were found in the accused's house

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 13 2022, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 00:41 ist
Bulldozer being used to demolish the 'illegally constructed' residence of Javed Ahmad who was allegedly the key conspirator of violent protests against now-suspended BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Mohammed, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh police have claimed that the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, Javed Ahmad had illegal weapons and objectionable posters at his home, according to a report by NDTV

Following his arrest on Saturday, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday had demolished the house of Ahmad, a leader of the Welfare Party of India, amid heavy police deployment.

The police further added that a search had been conducted at Ahmad's house prior to the demolition. "We found a 12 bore illegal pistol and a 315 bore pistol and cartridges and some documents that show objectionable comments against the honourable court," Ajay Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj told NDTV.

Read | Bulldozers target houses of 'Prophet Mohammed' remark protestors in Uttar Pradesh

Kumar said several books were also found during the search and they were being looked into. All the flags, posters, banners and papers found so far will also be included in the investigation.

The estimated value of Ahmad's house, which was demolished as per rules, is Rs 5 crore, added Kumar. 

According to an official of the agency, the building map of Ahmad's house had not been approved by the PDA. The official stated that Ahmad was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his side on May 24. "On the given date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented as well, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued," he said.

The action came a day after the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur. 
 

Check out DH's latest videos

