Importing Russian oil is part of inflation management: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that importing Russian oil was part of the country's inflation management strategy and that other countries were also doing something similar.
"And that's where I give credit to the statesmanship of the prime minister to make sure globally that we did keep up the relationship with all countries but yet managed to get the Russian fuel which is what Japan is doing today, which is what some other countries are doing," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in New Delhi.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India
Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes
Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse
'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue
DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes
Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard