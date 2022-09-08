'Importing Russian oil is part of inflation management'

Importing Russian oil is part of inflation management: FM Sitharaman

We managed to get the Russian fuel which is what Japan is doing today, Sitharaman said

  • Sep 08 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 15:54 ist
Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that importing Russian oil was part of the country's inflation management strategy and that other countries were also doing something similar.

"And that's where I give credit to the statesmanship of the prime minister to make sure globally that we did keep up the relationship with all countries but yet managed to get the Russian fuel which is what Japan is doing today, which is what some other countries are doing," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in New Delhi.

