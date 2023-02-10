In a goof-up, CM Ashok Gehlot reads out previous year's Budget in House for 8 minutes

In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24. CM Ashok Gehlot later apologised for his mistake.

As soon as the chief minister made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the Well of the House.

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour.

Soon after the proceedings resumed in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, CM Ashok Gehlot apologised for his mistake. "I am sorry, what happened was by mistake," Gehlot said before he started presenting the Budget.

Earlier, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the Well of the House.

"This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?" asked BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria.

Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader said, "For eight minutes, CM kept reading the old Budget. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the Budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old Budget."

(With inputs from PTI)