In highest single-day spike, nearly 23,000 test positive for Covid-19; death toll rises to 18,655

PTI,
  • Jul 04 2020, 11:03 ist
A priest and a labourer wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at a crematorium, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in New Delhi, India, July 3, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo

 With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.

Of the 442 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Delhi, 21 from Karnataka, 18 each from Gujarat and West Bengal, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar, two each from Assam and Odisha. DIA

