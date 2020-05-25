In Pictures: Airports across India as domestic flights resume

Domestic flights resumed operations after two months. They will operate on a truncated schedule. The first aircraft to depart was from the Delhi Airport to Pune, more than two months after a nationwide lockdown was announced to combat COVID-19. The flight services resumed after a day of long and hard negotiations between the Centre and the states on Sunday. However, the Centre had allowed state governments to prescribe their own health protocols for disembarking passengers which led to differential guidelines across the country. Here is how the day looked at airports across India.
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru
Passengers undergo thermal scanning on their arrival at KempegowdaInternationalAirport, Bengaluru. (Credit: PTI Photo)
Kamaraj domestic airport, Chennai
Airportstaff move a chain of trolleys at theKamarajdomesticairportduring the first day of resuming of domestic flights. (Credit: AFP Photo)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai
A woman passenger along with her child shows the quarantine stamp on their hands as they check-out from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj InternationalAirportinMumbai. (Credit: PTI Photo)
Kamaraj domestic airport, Chennai
An Air Asia flight directed to NewDelhitakes off at the Kamaraj domesticairportduring the first day of the resuming of domestic flights. (Credit: AFP Photo)
Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi
A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries luggage at Indira Gandhi International (IGI)airport. (Credit: Reuters Photo)
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai
Passengers wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they stand in a queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. (Credit: Reuters Photo)
Kamaraj domestic airport, Chennai
A security personnel checks a passenger's documents as he arrives at Chennai airport fordomestictravel. (Credit: PTI Photo)
Prayagraj domestic airport, Uttar Pradesh
A passenger wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) arrives at the Prayagraj domesticairportfromMumbai. (Credit: AFP Photo)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai
A media videographer in protective suit waits for the check-out of the passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj InternationalAirportinMumbai. (Credit: PTI Photo)