In Pictures: Airports across India as domestic flights resume

Domestic flights resumed operations after two months. They will operate on a truncated schedule. The first aircraft to depart was from the Delhi Airport to Pune, more than two months after a nationwide lockdown was announced to combat COVID-19. The flight services resumed after a day of long and hard negotiations between the Centre and the states on Sunday. However, the Centre had allowed state governments to prescribe their own health protocols for disembarking passengers which led to differential guidelines across the country. Here is how the day looked at airports across India.