In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 77

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped over 2.67 lakhs and the death toll climbed to 7,478 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts, fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures:
Get the best of news in your inbox everyday
GET IT
- Tuesday 9 Jun 2020
- updated: 4:33 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
A Hindu priest performs a religious ritual along with devotees in a temple after places of religious worship are allowed to operate again following more than two months of lockdown against the COVID-19 in Hyderabad on June 9, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
Devotees pray inside Mahavir temple as religious places reopened, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah administers a pledge to party workers to support the fight against COVID-19, during 'West Bangal Jan Samvad' virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Members of Kashmiri Pandit community raise slogans during a protest condemning the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag district by terrorists, in Jammu, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Devotees pray in front of the closed gate of historic Kalighat Kali temple, during fifth phase of COVID 19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata, Tuesday, June 9,2020. The temple is yet to reopen. (PTI Photo)
Hairdressers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend a customer (L2) at a hair salon, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown against COVID-19, in New Delhi on June 9, 2020
Media person takes picture of BJP leaders Babul Supriyo (2nd L), SS Ahluwalia (C) and other leaders before 'West Bengal Jan Samvad' virtual rally at BJP Headquarters, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A Catholic devotee prays in the Saint Anthony's Shrine after places of religious worship, hotels, restaurants and malls are allowed to operate again after two months of lockdown imposed against the COVID-19 in Hyderabad on June 9, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis before flagging off party relief materials to cyclone-hit Raigad district, in Mumbai, Monday, June 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Farmer preparing to plant paddy saplings at a field, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Thanjavur. (PTI Photo)