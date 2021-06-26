India administers over 58.1L vaccine doses on Saturday

India administers over 58.1 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday; tally crosses 32 crore

About 36,68,189 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,14,506 vaccine doses given as second in the 18-44 years age group

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2021, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 21:48 ist
An elderly man gets inoculated with a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 32 crore doses with over 58.10 lakh jabs being administered on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

About 36,68,189 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,14,506 vaccine doses given as second in the 18-44 years age group Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

Cumulatively, 8,30,23,693 people across the country have received their first dose and a total 18,48,754 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose, the ministry said.

As many as 58,10,378 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

