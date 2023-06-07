India all set to celebrate Global Wind Day

Industry body of wind energy producers WIPPA and the Union ministry of new and renewable energy will organise global a conference and a run for stakeholders to celebrate Global Wind Day this month.

The Global Wind Day is celebrated on June 15 every year.

In the run-up to June 15 event, Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA), with support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is organising two significant industry events -- Global Wind Day Conference-2023 in Pune on Thursday and the Global Wind Day run in New Delhi on Sunday, a statement said.

The endeavour is to highlight MNRE's and WIPPA's role in reviving India's wind sector and increase its general awareness and visibility, thereby adding to the call for faster progress in the sector.

Read | India needs to back its wind energy ambitions with investment: GWEC

Dinesh Jagdale, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, said in the statement: "India has significant wind energy potential. Even as the country's growth story unfolds across every sector, we, at MNRE, are playing an active role in facilitating industries and corporates to adopt renewable energy as a part of their overall electricity mix."

MNRE is committed to large-scale RE deployment and wind energy will be a dominant resource that will provide a favourable regulatory environment to contribute to India's overall RE targets, he said.

In his message Parag Sharma, WIPPA president and founder & CEO of O2 Power, said in the statement, "Wind energy holds big opportunities for us. The current climate is conducive to building India's wind might. Showing strong positive signs of picking up already, with a few more enabling policies and regulations, this sector will soon be able to complement the other renewable segments to achieve India's net zero targets."

WIPPA is a national-level body of close to 30 wind developers and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India.

The association, with an aggregate capacity of around 12,000 MW and an asset base of more than Rs 60,000 crore, drives policy formulations and policy changes and presents independent views, suggestions, and analysis to government and non-government authorities associated with wind energy development.