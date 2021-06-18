India, Bhutan sign MoU for cooperation on climate change, waste management

India, Bhutan sign MoU for climate change cooperation

The MoU between India's Ministry of Environment and Bhutan's National Environment Commission will strengthen technological, scientific and management capabilities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 20:57 ist
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, during the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between India and Bhutan. Credit: PTI Photo

India and Bhutan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the environment sector, Union Environment Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

"India has symbiotic relationship with Bhutan. Today, both countries signed an MoU which will open new vistas of bilateral cooperation in the areas of climate change, waste management, etc.," the minister tweeted.

The MoU between India's Ministry of Environment and Bhutan's National Environment Commission will strengthen technological, scientific and management capabilities, and expand the areas of cooperation in the field of environment to promote a mutually beneficial partnership, ministry officials said.

"The MoU will be the platform to further enhance our partnership and support, exchange best practices in areas of #AirPollution, Waste Management, Chemical Management, #ClimateChange, etc.," the ministry tweeted.

Javadekar and Tandi Dorji, Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of the National Environment Commission, signed the MoU during a virtual meeting. 

