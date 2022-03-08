India, China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander level talks on March 11

The 15th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China will be held at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on March 11, according to sources.

The previous 14 rounds of talks have resulted in resolution of North & South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas. "Both sides will now focus to achieve resolution of balance friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature," a source said.

