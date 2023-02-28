India creating modern digital infrastructure, says Modi

India creating modern digital infrastructure, ensuring benefits of digital revolution reach all: PM Modi

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2023, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 11:11 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, and ensuring that benefits of digital revolution reach everyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology', Modi said technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayers.

Also Read | 'Under whose umbrella did your best friend loot everything in country?' Kharge hits back at PM Modi

Technology formed the base of One Nation One Ration, he said adding that JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number) trinity helped in giving benefits to the poor.

He said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are being discussed, and are poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors.

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

 