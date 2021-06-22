India has seen 37% excess rainfall so far this monsoon: IMD

India has seen 37% excess rainfall this monsoon: IMD

Central India has registered 145.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.2 mm, an increase of 58 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo

India has received 37 per cent excess rainfall during the monsoon season so far, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The country gauged 13.78 cm precipitation against the normal of 10.05 cm till June 21, it said.  

"The cumulative rainfall during this year's Southwest Monsoon season till June 21 has been excess by about 37 per cent above Long Period Average (LPA)," the weather department said in a statement.

It said that northwest India has received 71.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 40.6 mm rainfall during the period, a surplus of 76 per cent.

Central India has registered 145.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 92.2 mm, an increase of 58 per cent.

The southern peninsula has received 133.6 mm rainfall, which is 24 per cent more than normal, while east and northeast India witnessed 253.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 224.8 mm during the period.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India 7 to 10 days earlier than normal, according to the IMD.

However, further progress over the remaining parts of country, including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, is unlikely during the next seven days, it said.

