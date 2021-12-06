India holds 2+2 talks with Russia, discusses China's aggression on its northern border

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised the issue of China’s “unprovoked aggression” along its disputed boundary with India as he and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted their counterparts in the Russian Government for the first bilateral 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi on Monday.

Singh also noted India’s "enhanced requirement of military and military-technical cooperation" with Russia to meet the emerging challenges it was confronted with. Jaishankar pointed out that India-Russia partnership was unique and remained remarkably steady and strong in a world of rapid geopolitical changes.

Jaishankar and Singh had the inaugural 2+2 dialogue with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s summit with President Vladimir Putin.

Singh said that the Covid-19 pandemic, "extraordinary militarisation" in the neighbourhood and "unprovoked aggression" on its northern border since early summer of 2020 had thrown up several challenges for India. He added that India was confident of overcoming the challenges with strong political will and inherent capability of its people. “India seeks partners that are sensitive and responsive towards its expectations and requirements,” said the Defence Minister.

The soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are currently engaged in a military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between the two nations – in eastern Ladakh. The stand-off started when the Chinese PLA deployed a large number of troops in an apparent bid to change the status quo along the disputed boundary, push the LAC westward and encroach upon the territory of India. The Indian Army responded with counter deployment, resulting in a stand-off, which reached a flashpoint on June 15, 2020, when a violent clash took place along the LAC in Galwan Valley. The Indian Army lost 20 of its soldiers, while the Chinese PLA acknowledged several months later that four of its personnel had also been killed in the incident.

Singh visited Moscow in June and September 2020 and had meetings with Shoigu as China’s aggression on the LAC prompted India to seek emergency purchase of some military hardware. Russia also quietly played a mediating role between India and China. Moscow was the venue for back-to-back meetings Singh and Jaishankar had with their respective counterparts in the Chinese Government, Wei Fenghe and Wang Yi, on the sideline of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in September 2020.

The protracted negotiations between diplomats and senior military commanders of India and China resulted in mutual withdrawal of frontline troops by the Chinese PLA and the Indian Army from the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso (lake) in February and from the Gogra Post in August this year. The two sides, however, could not agree on disengagement in other remaining face-off points along the LAC.

What caused a bit of unease in New Delhi’s relations with Moscow was the deepening strategic convergence between India and the US in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of the stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA in eastern Ladakh. India and the US also joined with Australia and Japan to launch the Quad and to respond to growing belligerence of China.

“India-Russia ties have been close and time-tested in a world that has changed so much,” External Affairs Minister said at the beginning of the 2+2 talks.

Singh and Jaishankar earlier hosted Shoigu and Lavrov for separate one-to-one meetings.

