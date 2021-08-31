Kabul should not be used against us: India to Taliban

India holds talks with Taliban; raises concern that Afghan soil should not be used against India

The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 18:56 ist
Taliban political chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai (center). Credit: AP Photo

 Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

Also Read — Longest Afghanistan war's cost: Thousands of lives, trillions of dollars

It said the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to come to India.

The MEA said the Taliban leader assured Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

"Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban's Political Office in Doha," the MEA said in a release. 

In Pics | US withdraws all its troops out of Afghanistan; Taliban celebrate with gunfire

It said the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the MEA said.

"Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," it added.

