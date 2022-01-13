India improves global passport rank, Pak among worst

India improves global passport rank, Japan-Singapore top list, Pakistan among worst

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different destinations

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2022, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 17:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian passport now ranks at 83rd position on the Henley Passport Index, climbing seven places from the 90th rank last year, the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm, said. It released the rankings for the year 2022, based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association.

As per the report, Japan and Singapore top the list of being the most powerful passports in the world for the year 2022. The visa-free score of both countries is 192.

Afghanistan (rank 111) and Iraq (rank 110) continue to be in the 'worst passports to hold' category having a visa-free score of 26 and 28 respectively. Pakistan's passport is fourth among the worst or least powerful passports.

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different destinations. Updated quarterly, the Henley Passport Index is considered the standard reference tool for the global citizen and sovereign states for assessing passport rank on the global mobility spectrum.

