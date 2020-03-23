India intensifies lockdown as coronavirus claims nine, infects 467

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases shot up to 467, India on Monday moved to tighten the lock down conditions, with Parliament curtailing its Budget Session, Supreme Court opting for hearings through video conferencing and the government ordering suspension of domestic flight operations for a week beginning Tuesday midnight.

After witnessing some slip-up in enforcement of lock down in COVID-19-hit districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to take legal action to control the spread of the pandemic that has claimed nine victims in the country.

"Many people are still not taking the lock down seriously. Please save yourself and, save your family and follow the instructions with utmost seriousness,” Modi said on Monday as a number of videos surfaced since Sunday evening where citizens came out in large numbers to applaud doctors, security personnel and para-medical staff who are in the forefront of the fight against the contagion.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba wrote to chief secretaries of states saying it was absolutely essential that the restrictions that have been imposed are rigorously implemented.

“Action should be taken against individuals found violating the instructions,” Gauba said.

Modi reached out the editors of television news channels and business leaders to hear their thoughts about the COVID-19 outbreak.

In his interaction with editors, Modi termed the COVID-19 outbreak as a “life-time challenge” that needed to be tackled through new and innovative solutions.

India reported the death of the ninth COVID-19 patient, the first deaths in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh. On the brighter side, the number of cured COVID-19 patients increased to 34 on Monday, from 24 Sunday evening. As of 8:15 p.m. on Monday, India had 424 active cases.

The Indian Council for Medical Research said mathematical modelling done by its scientists suggested that strict implementation of social distancing measures will delay the spread of the COVID-19.

“Strictly implemented social distancing measures such as home quarantine of symptomatics and suspected cases will reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62% and the peak number of cases by 89%, thus flattening the curve and providing more opportunities for interventions,” it said.

The seriousness of the spread of the disease could be gauged by the impact it had on various institutions such as Parliament, legislature, judiciary and the executive.

Parliament wound up its Budget Session 12 days before it was scheduled to end amid concerns of infection among its members after BJP Lok Sabha member Dushyant Singh came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor, who later tested positive for COVID-19. Rajya Sabha member and boxer Mary Kom too had jumped home quarantine after returning from a tournament in Europe to attend a breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Assemblies of Gujarat and Delhi also curtailed their Sessions after passing their respective state budgets.

The Supreme Court also decided to hold hearings through video conferencing that too in extremely urgent matters.

“We are working out a system where lawyers will be allowed to address us from their homes. We will give you a link,” Chief Justice of India S A Bobde told lawyers here.