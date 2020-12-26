India log daily deaths below 300 after over 6 months

India log daily deaths below 300 after over 6 months, 22,273 new cases reported

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,40,108

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2020, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 11:47 ist
Christian devotees wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 offer prayers at Sacred Heart Shrine Church on Christmas in Chennai. Credit: AFP.

India's daily new Covid-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months, taking the death toll to 1,47,343, while the infection tally rose to 1,01,69,118, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

A total of 251 more deaths and 22,273 new infections were reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,40,108, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.78 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active caseload remained below three lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 2,81,667 active coronavirus infections in the country, constituting 2.77 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested up to December 25, including 8,53,527 on Friday.

ICMR
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Kerala
Tamil Nadu
West Bengal

