India logs 2,841 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 18,604

India on Friday logged 2,841 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the overall tally to 4,31,16,254, according to the Union Health Ministry.
In the last 24 hours, the nation reported nine more deaths. The death toll now stands at 5,24,190.
The active Covid-19 cases dropped to 18,604 on Friday.
