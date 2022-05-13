India logs 2,841 Covid cases, active caseload at 18,604

India logs 2,841 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 18,604

The active Covid-19 cases dropped to 18,604

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2022, 09:04 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 09:05 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Friday logged 2,841 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the overall tally to 4,31,16,254, according to the Union Health Ministry. 

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported nine more deaths. The death toll now stands at 5,24,190.

The active Covid-19 cases dropped to 18,604 on Friday.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

