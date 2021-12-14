India logs 5,784 new Covid-19 cases, 252 deaths

There are 88,993 active cases across India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2021, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 09:38 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Tuesday reported 5,784 new Covid-19 cases and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 7,995 persons recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 3,41,38,763. 

The nation's Covid-19 death toll stands at 4,75,888. There are 88,993 active cases across India. 

So far, 133.8 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

Meanwhile, Gujarat acknowledged more Covid-19 deaths than its official tally, according to a court document filed on Monday, lending weight to fears that the country's actual toll was much higher than reported.

Gujarat told the Supreme Court it had received 22,557 applications as of Thursday from families of the dead seeking compensation and 16,175 had been approved, according to an affidavit seen by Reuters. Its reported death count is 10,099, according to the state's latest health bulletin.

