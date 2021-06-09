India logs 92,596 new Covid-19 cases; 2,219 deaths

India logs 92,596 daily Covid-19 cases; 2,219 deaths

The active cases fell further to 12,31,415 while the recovery rate climbed to 94.55 per cent with 1,62,664 new recoveries

  • Jun 09 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 09:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India on Wednesday reported 92,596 new Covid-19 cases and 2,219 deaths over the past 24 hours, as the total caseload neared the 3-crore mark.

This is the second day in a row that the country's infections fell below the 1-lakh mark after a devastating second wave marked a horrible health crisis.

Active cases fell further to 12,31,415 while the recovery rate climbed to 94.55 per cent with 1,62,664 new recoveries.

A total of 27,76,096 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data shows.

More to follow...

