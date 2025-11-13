<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, on Thursday, approved an eight-point program to mitigate human-animal conflict in the state. </p><p>Over the last few years, the number of deaths due to wild animal attacks has increased significantly and in October alone, three deaths due to tiger attacks were reported.</p><p>Among the major initiatives approved for mitigation of conflict include identifying conflict prone areas and the nature of the conflicts; deploying more patrol vehicles and staff; deputing forest department officials to stay and analyse the situation in conflict prone areas; and taking help of local residents from conflict prone areas to help officials in patrol and capture activities.</p>.Come up with scientific solutions to check human-animal conflict: Siddaramaiah.<p>Siddaramaiah also urged the forest department officials to use drone cameras to track and identify tigers that are roaming around in areas adjoining the forests.</p><p>“Either due to age related problems or after getting hurt by young tigers, many tigers are roaming around in areas outside the forest limits. These should be tracked through drones and captured,” he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah also assured that the government will provide all necessary support in terms of funding and personnel to mitigate conflicts. </p><p>He also suggested that the forest department take guidance from experts like Krupakar Senani and Sanjay Gubbi to chalk out scientific plans to mitigate human-animal conflict.</p>.In protected forests of Karnataka, human-animal conflict brews on the fringe.<p>To ensure complete coordination in preventing wild animal attacks, Siddaramaiah has also asked forest department officials to form a district level committee along with police personnel and district administration to seek any support.</p><p><strong>Government to consider wild animal attacks as a natural disaster: Eshwar Khandre</strong> </p><p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, on Thursday, urged the government to consider wild animal attacks as a natural disaster. This would help the forest department to seek support from district administration and police personnel during such attacks.</p>.Karnataka govt transfers senior Forest Department officials amid rise in human-animal conflicts.<p> The forest department has also set up an integrated command centre to address human-animal conflicts and also plans to recruit retired army officers in conflict prone areas. He added that the department has been trying hard to prevent wild animal deaths as much as possible. </p><p>“At Bandipur, we have suspended safari and all the officials have been put on duty to capture tigers. So far, ten tigers have been captured,” he said.</p><p><strong>Number of deaths due to wild animal attacks in Karnataka</strong> </p><p>2022-23: 57</p><p>2023-24: 65</p><p>2024-25: 46</p><p>2025-26 (till Oct): 32</p>