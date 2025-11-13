Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Manipal Group submits bid once again to acquire BYJU'S

The company has certified that it meets the eligibility norms for PRAs and is not disqualified under Section 29A of the IBC.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 16:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 16:02 IST
Business NewsBYJU’sManipal Group

Follow us on :

Follow Us