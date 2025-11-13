<p>Microsoft-backed OpenAI has launched the new update to the ChatGPT 5 generative Artificial Intelligence model.</p><p>It comes in two models-- ChatGPT 5.1 Instant and 5.1 Thinking. They come with big upgrades over the predecessor in terms of reasoning, understanding of complex queries, conversational quality and user customisation capabilities.</p><p>As the name suggests, ChatGPT 5.1 Instant is designed to answer faster, but promises to deliver accurate responses to all queries.</p>.Google AI Pro plan now available for free to all Jio subscribers; here's how to enable it.<p>Also, it will be playful like a buddy during the conversation with the user. It will be more jovial in responding to the user.</p><p>And, OpenAI is introducing more intuitive and effective controls so ChatGPT can better match the tone of the user want in responses.</p>.<p>The ChatGPT 5.1 Thinking is said to be more efficient and easier to understand in everyday use. It is capable of adapting its thinking time more precisely to the question. </p><p>Unlike the Instant version, the Thinking model will spend more time understanding the complex problems. It promises to deliver more thorough answers for difficult requests and less waiting for simpler ones.</p><p>The new ChatGPT‑5.1 Instant and Thinking is currently available to paid subscribers (Pro, Plus, Go, Business). </p><p>The company plans to roll out the free version later. And, Enterprise and Edu plans will get a seven-day early-access toggle (off by default). After that window, GPT‑5.1 will become the sole default model.</p><p>In India, it should be noted that ChatGPT Go is free for one year to all users. But, the Instant and Thinking versions are likely to be made available to ChatGPT Go soon.</p>.OpenAI ChatGPT Go now available free in India; step-by-step guide on how to get it.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>