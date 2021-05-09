India logs over 4,000 new Covid deaths for second day in a row

India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the second day in a row and 4,03,738 new cases.

The 4,092 new deaths took India's overall toll to 2,42,362 since the pandemic started. The caseload stands at 2,22,96,414 — second only to the United States.

More states imposed lockdowns in a desperate bid to halt the devastating new surge.

Experts, who have expressed doubts about the official death toll, say the new wave may not hit a peak until the end of May and there have been mounting calls for tough nationwide measures.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a national lockdown or the spread could be "devastating" for India and other countries.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Britain has already declared a new variant found in India to be of "concern".

The government, stung by criticism of its handling of the new crisis, has largely left individual state administrations to handle pandemic clampdowns.

While major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai have been boosted by extra supplies of oxygen — much of it from abroad — and new hospital beds opened up, the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have all ordered lockdowns to counter an explosion in cases.

(With AFP inputs)