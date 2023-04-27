India mulling different classification of online gaming

India is considering classifying online gaming as games of skill and chance, and tax them accordingly, a government source said on Thursday.
The Central government believes all online games do not involve betting and can be taxed differently, the source said, adding that the Goods and Services Tax Council will take a final call on taxing online gaming companies.
