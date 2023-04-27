India mulling different classification of online gaming

India mulling different classification of online gaming

The Central government believes all online games do not involve betting

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 12:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India is considering classifying online gaming as games of skill and chance, and tax them accordingly, a government source said on Thursday.

The Central government believes all online games do not involve betting and can be taxed differently, the source said, adding that the Goods and Services Tax Council will take a final call on taxing online gaming companies.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Online gaming
gaming
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

B'luru man kills father for refusing money for liquor

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

One killed as fight over girl ends in tragedy

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Andhra school text books now available in PDF format

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

Brazilian dictionary adds Pelé as synonym of best

 