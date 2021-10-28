India non-committal ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions target

India remained non-committal on announcing a ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions target during the forthcoming United Nations climate summit, COP26, in the United Kingdom, even as it prepared to press the developed nations hard on delivering on promises to mobilise fund to help developing nations access clean technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which his UK counterpart Boris Johnson will host in Glasgow on November 1 and 2 next.

India, the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the US, has been resisting pressure from the western nations to announce a target for achieving carbon neutrality or Net Zero by the middle of the current century. The government has rather been asking the developed nations to ensure the availability of clean technologies and finances for the developing nations.

Modi said ahead of his departure from New Delhi that he would highlight during the COP26 “the need to comprehensively address climate change issues, including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, mobilisation of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth”.

However, India did not rule out the possibility of revising its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to mitigate climate change. India had set a target to reach 175 GW of installed capacity in renewable power by 2022 as well as to achieve a 40% level of reliance on non-fossil fuel power by 2030.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla told journalists that India would attend the COP26 with a “positive mindset”.

“In line with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity. Today, India is creating new records in a collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances,” the prime minister said.

