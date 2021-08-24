India 2nd most attractive manufacturing hub globally

India pips US to rank 2nd in list of most attractive manufacturing hub globally; China 1st

In the last year's report, the US was at second position while India ranked third

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 15:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo`

India has overtaken the United States (US) to become the second-most sought-after manufacturing destination globally, driven mainly by cost competitiveness, according to real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield.

China remains at number one position, the consultant said in its 2021 Global Manufacturing Risk Index, which assessed the most advantageous locations for global manufacturing among 47 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

"India takes the second spot after China as the most sought-after manufacturing destination globally," Cushman and Wakefield said in a statement.

The US is at third position, followed by Canada, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Lithuania, Thailand, Malaysia and Poland.

In the last year's report, the US was at second position while India ranked third.

The consultant said that this indicates the growing interest shown by manufacturers in India as a preferred manufacturing hub over other countries, including the US and those in the APAC region.

"The growing focus on India can be attributed to India's operating conditions and cost competitiveness. Also, the country's proven success in meeting outsourcing requirements has led to the increase in the ranking year-on-year," the statement said.

The rankings in the report are determined based on four key parameters, including the country's capability to restart manufacturing, business environment (availability of talent/labour, access to markets), operating costs, and the risks (political, economic and environmental).

The baseline ranking for top manufacturing destinations is determined on the basis of a country's operating conditions and cost-effectiveness.

"This year, India and the US switched places (second and third) taking India one rank above from the rankings released last year, when India stood at the third place.

Also read: Make in India: Have we made it?

"This switch in ranking is attributed to the plant relocations from China to other parts of Asia due to an already established base in pharma, chemicals and engineering sectors, that continue to be at the centre of the US-China trade tensions," it said.

As far as the cost scenario ranking goes, India continued to retain the third spot like last year, while Vietnam is pushed to the fourth position from the third.

"Despite being among the top-three countries in the baseline and cost scenario rankings, there is a long road for India to traverse when it comes to areas like managing the geopolitical risks involved in running business and its ability to restart its manufacturing business after a devastating second wave of the Covid-19 virus," Cushman said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

manufacturing hub
Manufacturing
India News
India
China
United States
business

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

America's tallest man dies at age 38

America's tallest man dies at age 38

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

 