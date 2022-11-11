News Live: One JeM terrorist killed in J&K encounter

  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 08:01 ist
  • 08:00

    Pollution worsens again in Delhi, AQI remains in 'Very Poor' category

  • 08:00

    Ukraine's military targets 2 concentrations of Russian firepower

  • 07:50

    One JeM terrorist killed in J&K encounter

  • 07:49

    G20 summit chance for PM Modi to meet Xi, Biden, Sunak

    The G20 summit at Bali in Indonesia next week will offer opportunities for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in addition to the ones with the United States President Joe Biden and the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

  • 07:48

    Gujarat polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 46 candidates

    The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 46 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

