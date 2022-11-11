News Live: One JeM terrorist killed in J&K encounter

Ukraine's military targets 2 concentrations of Russian firepower
Southern Operational Command said, Ukrainian army killed 50 Russian troops & destroyed 3 tanks,a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer& 11 armoured vehicles on southern front line on Nov 10: Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent
G20 summit chance for PM Modi to meet Xi, Biden, Sunak
The G20 summit at Bali in Indonesia next week will offer opportunities for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in addition to the ones with the United States President Joe Biden and the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Pollution worsens again in Delhi, AQI remains in 'Very Poor' category
One JeM terrorist killed in J&K encounter
Gujarat polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 46 candidates
The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 46 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.
