India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra leaves UP, re-enters Haryana
updated: Jan 06 2023, 08:45 ist
08:44
Bengal Panchayat polls: Nadda to kickstart BJP's campaign from Nandigram
The BJP is all set to deploy its central leaders in West Bengal to campaign for the panchayat polls as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President J.P. Nadda and other central leaders will campaign in the state for the panchayat elections, a source said.
According to the source, the party will hold 40 big rallies across Bengal. Nadda will kick off the campaign from Nandigram in January. Later, Prime Minister Modi, Shah and other leaders will hold meetings across the state.
07:42
Andaman BJP leaders urge Rajnath for better air connectivity
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met BJP leaders of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in Port Blair on Thursday.
At the meeting, the party's Andaman and Nicobar Islands president Ajoy Bairagi expressed concern over the steep airfares from Port Blair to other parts of India, and how tourism was getting affected because of lower flight services due to the runway upgradation work.
07:41
Adityanath says UP safe for investors, interacts with Bollywood members in Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday pitched his state as a safe investment destination and also interacted with prominent Bollywood personalities during his visit to Mumbai, where Maharashtra's Opposition parties targeted him over his roadshow.
Producer Boney Kapoor, Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishen, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Nirhua, playback singers Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, actor Suniel Shetty, filmmakers Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Madhur Bhandarkar and Rajkumar Santoshi, were among those who were present at the event.
07:41
Satyendar Jain should be shifted to prison in non-AAP ruled state: Delhi BJP
Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana has said that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain should be shifted to a prison in a non-AAP ruled state.
Khurana made the remarks on Thursday in backdrop of media reports that top officials of Tihar Jail have accused Jain of "threat and intimidation" and lodged a complaint against the AAP leader with the Director-General (Prisons)
He said that Jain's "arbitrariness" as a minister and his "authoritarianism" in jail reminds him of Amrish Puri's role as a politician in Bollywood movie Nayak, where the villain (Puri) threatens government officials.
