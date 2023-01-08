India Political Updates: Veteran BJP leader and former Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Trpiathi passes away at 88

AAP = Kattar Corrupt from Delhi to Punjab! From Sharab ghotala to vasooli!\r\n\r\nAnother minister resigns- Fauja Singh Sarari after Vijay Singla over corruption,extortion charges\u2026\r\n\r\nKejriwal said corruption ended in Punjab in 10 days!\r\n\r\nSatyendra Jain to Fauja Singh =AAP Ka Paap! pic.twitter.com/OXHzBMVHrB\r\n\u2014 Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 8, 2023
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla calls AAP 'Kattar corrupt from Delhi to Punjab'
Congress supporters dance amid dense fog during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana
Tripura CM Manik Saha addresses public rally in Kumarghat
Senior BJP leader and former Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Trpiathi passes away
We are making efforts to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 parliamentary elections: Amit Shah
"We are making efforts to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 parliamentary elections," says Amit Shah at a rally in Chhattisgarh.(PTI)