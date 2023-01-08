India Political Updates: Veteran BJP leader and former Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Trpiathi passes away at 88

  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 09:10 ist
Here are today's top political stories from India.
  • 09:08

    BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla calls AAP 'Kattar corrupt from Delhi to Punjab'

  • 08:47

    Congress supporters dance amid dense fog during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana

  • 08:05

    Tripura CM Manik Saha addresses public rally in Kumarghat

  • 08:00

    Senior BJP leader and former Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Trpiathi passes away

  • 07:51

    We are making efforts to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 parliamentary elections: Amit Shah

    "We are making efforts to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 parliamentary elections," says Amit Shah at a rally in Chhattisgarh.(PTI)