India Political Updates: ‘Appreciate Rahul’s visit, but focus should be on solving crisis’, says BJP Manipur President
updated: Jul 02 2023, 07:54 ist
07:49
Rahul Kanal requests Shinde to conduct detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder case
Maharashtra: "I have requested CM Eknath Shinde to conduct a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder case...And if my name comes up in it (involvement in the murder) I am ready to leave politics," says Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Aaditya Thackeray
07:27
No change in stand on uniform civil code: Congress
The Congress on Saturday stuck to its stated stand on the uniform civil code (UCC) that it is undesirable at this stage and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on the issue comes up.
The party's top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting where they discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.
07:26
