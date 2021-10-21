India Rains Highlights: Uttarakhand recorded five times higher rain than normal, says IMD

Landslides blocked roads, many villages went without electricity and the death toll climbed to 52 as authorities on Wednesday faced the aftermath of the rains that had battered Uttarakhand for over two days. Meanwhile, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Northeastern states are likely to receive heavy rains in isolated places today. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seas. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
41% more rainfall in India from Oct 1-21, Uttarakhand records five times higher rain: IMD
India received 41 per cent more rainfall than normal from October 1-21 with Uttarakhand alone recording more than five times its normal precipitation, IMD data showed on Thursday.
Providing a numerical perspective to the unusually heavy rains ravaging several parts of the country, particularly the hill state of Uttarakhand in the north and coastal Kerala in the south, the India Meteorological Department said the country received 84.8 mm against the normal 60.2 mm this month. - PTI.
Cong criticises Left govt over handling of rain related disasters in Kerala
The Congress in Kerala on Thursday flayed the ruling LDF government over its alleged failure in dealing with the floods and landslides, which have claimed 42 lives in the state, following heavy rains last week and termed the Disaster Management Authority as a "disaster".
Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, told reporters that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, surrounded by sycophants, was not ready to face any criticism or questions regarding how his government has dealt with the natural disasters in Kerala since 2018. If someone questions or criticises him, they are branded as traitors or anti-nationals just like what the Prime Minister is doing, the Congress leader alleged. - PTI.
Commuters stand on a flyover on a flooded national highway after river Kosi overflowed following heavy rains near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: AFP Photo
Amit Shah to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas in Uttarakhand
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dehradunlate on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the rain-ravaged parts of Uttarakhand.
Three days of incessant rains have left a trail of death and devastation in the state killing 52 people, damaging roads,bridges and railway tracks besides destroying standing crop.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out rescue operations in a landslide-affected area following heavy rains in Dungree village of Chamoli district. Credit: PTI photo/NDRF handout
India Meteorological Department has issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' rainfall alerts in various districts of Kerala from today till 25th October
Two rivers in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Odisha and Bihar flowing in severe flood situation: CWC
NDRF rescues 8 persons, 2 livestock from island near UP's Lakhimpur
Kerala, Tamil Nadu to receive isolated heavy rainfall today
'Most of the deaths were due to house collapses'
Most of the deaths were due to house collapses –- an official statement said 46 of them suffered damage. Twenty-eight of the deaths were in Nainital district alone.
The official count of people missing in rain-related incidents does not include a trekking team of 11 people that left Uttarkashi but had not reached its destination Chitkul in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
In an unrelated incident, three porters accompanying an ITBP patrol near the India-China border were buried in snow and are presumed dead.
Uttarakhand struggles with rain aftermath: 52 dead, 5 still missing
Landslides blocked roads, many villages went without electricity and the death toll climbed to 52 as authorities on Wednesday faced the aftermath of the rains that had battered Uttarakhand for over two days.
9 tourists from Aland safe in Haridwar
A total of nine people from Bhusanur in Aland taluk of the district who were on a Uttarakhand tour escaped devastating floods in Gowrikunda near Kedharnath and reached Haridwar safely on Wednesday.
